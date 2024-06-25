Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ (LXRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.67.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LXRX opened at $1.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 15.58. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.73.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.54% and a negative net margin of 8,311.12%. Research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 350.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

