LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF) Trading Down 33.6%

LifeSpeak Inc. (OTC:LSPKF – Get Free Report) fell 33.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 12,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 5,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

LifeSpeak Trading Down 33.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.46.

LifeSpeak Company Profile

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources in Canada and the United States. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others under the Wellbeats and LIFT session brands; It also provides caregiver support services under the Torchlight brand name; and on-demand substance use support services under the ALAViDA brand.

