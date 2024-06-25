LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Trading Down 7.3%

LifeSpeak Inc. (TSE:LSPK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.38. 13,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 15,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Get LifeSpeak alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LSPK shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded LifeSpeak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of LifeSpeak from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LifeSpeak

LifeSpeak Stock Down 7.3 %

About LifeSpeak

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of C$22.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.55.

(Get Free Report)

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources worldwide. It offers digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, pilates, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSpeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSpeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.