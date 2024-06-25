LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 211,626 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 83,649 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

