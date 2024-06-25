Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s current price.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LYV. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.5 %

LYV stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.90. The company had a trading volume of 55,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.