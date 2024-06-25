Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires New Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

