Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 464.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,240 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWL. Barclays upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

