Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

