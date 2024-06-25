Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Invests $699,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 17.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $473.96 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $486.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $450.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.44.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

