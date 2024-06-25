Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Invests $752,000 in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 12,183.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SON. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 4.2 %

SON stock opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $61.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.