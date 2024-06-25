Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Invests $776,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 79,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNT. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.