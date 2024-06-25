Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Makes New Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 47,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Get Invesco alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Invesco by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in Invesco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 145,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Get Our Latest Report on Invesco

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.