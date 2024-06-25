Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $769,000 Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,429 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Wabash National worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 124.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a report on Monday.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $972.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $515.28 million during the quarter. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

