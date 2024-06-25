Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services reduced its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Louisiana-Pacific makes up 1.7% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services owned about 0.07% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,662,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,186,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16,827.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,059 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $50,789,000 after buying an additional 712,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after buying an additional 712,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,697,000 after buying an additional 491,641 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

NYSE LPX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,945. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.64. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $95.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPX. DA Davidson increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

