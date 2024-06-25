Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives C$22.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.90.

LUG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins raised Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Veritas Investment Research upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$22.75 to C$23.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$24.75 to C$25.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Activity at Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Price Performance

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$1,012,500.00. In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total transaction of C$1,012,500.00. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,100 shares of company stock worth $2,219,753. Company insiders own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$20.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.68. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$14.23 and a 52 week high of C$20.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of C$305.68 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also

