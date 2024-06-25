MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.88.

Several research firms recently commented on MAG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Ventum Cap Mkts cut MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

MAG Silver Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,518,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth $8,420,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MAG Silver by 7.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,981,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,603,000 after buying an additional 696,140 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after buying an additional 642,494 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at $3,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.14.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MAG Silver

)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

