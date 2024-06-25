Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.97

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $2.14. Maiden shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 86,867 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $204.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHLD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Maiden by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Maiden by 4.2% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,048,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 82,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maiden by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,044,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 40,291 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maiden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maiden in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

