Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.97

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $2.14. Maiden shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 86,867 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $204.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.31.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter.
About Maiden
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
