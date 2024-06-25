Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus upgraded Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock opened at $28.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.17. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 25,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 27,598 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Marathon Oil by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 463,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after acquiring an additional 74,674 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.