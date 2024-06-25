Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.44.

MRVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maravai LifeSciences news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $97,520,954.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,150,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,671,549.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,059,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 163.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,108,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 688,403 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

