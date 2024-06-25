Marqeta’s (MQ) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

MQ stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.78. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth $27,739,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,828,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,305,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,015,000 after buying an additional 900,675 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP raised its position in Marqeta by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,254,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

