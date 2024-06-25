MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Acquires $469,774.62 in Stock

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 24,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $469,774.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,289,208 shares in the company, valued at $64,238,232.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 38,462 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $753,085.96.

On Monday, June 17th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 53,856 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $1,060,963.20.

On Thursday, June 13th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 63,600 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,289,172.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 18,084 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $371,987.88.

On Thursday, June 6th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 98,446 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,376.10.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 175,022 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,671,961.56.

On Monday, May 20th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 105,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,750.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 22,484 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $457,774.24.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 47,500 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $908,675.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 26,039 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $555,672.26.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $338.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.61. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $31.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.32 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 8.26%. Research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 27.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 10.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 52,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 6.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1,229.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCFT

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.