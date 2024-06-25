Mather Group LLC. Acquires New Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 122,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 805,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,178,000 after buying an additional 298,646 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,127,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

