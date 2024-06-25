Mather Group LLC. Buys New Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,537,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,378,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,765 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,397,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,207,000 after acquiring an additional 555,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,432,000 after acquiring an additional 555,332 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $50.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.