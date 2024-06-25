Mather Group LLC. Invests $36,000 in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,930,000 after buying an additional 1,257,791 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1,022.5% in the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,026,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,623,000 after buying an additional 934,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,761,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 22.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 71,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

EPR Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

EPR Properties stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.47%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

