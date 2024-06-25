Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 116,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 647,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE WMS opened at $166.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.32 and a 12-month high of $184.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott A. Cottrill sold 73,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $12,672,863.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,524.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285 over the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

