Mather Group LLC. Takes $33,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 906 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Match Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Match Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

