Matson (NYSE:MATX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Get Matson alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MATX

Matson Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of MATX stock opened at $130.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Matson has a 1-year low of $74.04 and a 1-year high of $132.07. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.11.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Matson will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $206,277.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,674.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $206,277.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,674.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,485 shares of company stock valued at $619,987. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.