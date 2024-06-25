Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.41.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of MAXN opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.59. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.20 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 390.12%. Analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Further Reading

