Mears Group plc (MER) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Mears Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON MER opened at GBX 369 ($4.68) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £354.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,154.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18. Mears Group has a 52-week low of GBX 249.82 ($3.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 398 ($5.05). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 376.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 351.95.

In related news, insider Andrew C. M. Smith purchased 99,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £359,906.17 ($456,559.90). In other news, insider Andrew C. M. Smith purchased 99,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.58) per share, for a total transaction of £359,906.17 ($456,559.90). Also, insider Andrew C. M. Smith acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 351 ($4.45) per share, with a total value of £70,200 ($89,052.39). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 126,548 shares of company stock valued at $43,647,760. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Numis Securities increased their target price on Mears Group from GBX 375 ($4.76) to GBX 420 ($5.33) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Mears Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

