Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.02

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.02 and traded as high as $38.28. Mercantile Bank shares last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 44,216 shares changing hands.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Mercantile Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercantile Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $610.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $58.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercantile Bank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 34,567 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.