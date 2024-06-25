Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.90 and last traded at C$3.91. 6,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 51,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of C$357.73 million, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 127.03%. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. will post 0.0351466 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

