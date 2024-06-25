Michael Wittmann Sells 1,622 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) COO Michael Wittmann sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $10,056.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,860 shares in the company, valued at $234,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Wittmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Michael Wittmann sold 1,561 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $9,834.30.

On Monday, April 22nd, Michael Wittmann sold 1,832 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $9,508.08.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ INDI opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.78. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.30 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

INDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,285,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,255 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,599,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after purchasing an additional 332,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,060,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,040,000 after purchasing an additional 867,180 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,138,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 902,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Articles

