Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 44,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 228.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $89.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average of $89.05.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

