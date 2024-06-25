Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,449,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4,511.5% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after acquiring an additional 391,326 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 29,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock opened at $89.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.05.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

