Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Up 0.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $142.83 and last traded at $140.62. Approximately 10,042,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 19,626,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.54.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MU. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,867.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 309,730 shares of company stock worth $38,545,301 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $153.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.80.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

