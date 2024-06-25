Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,238 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.8% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 39.2% in the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 30,366 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 39.1% in the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 86,599 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 44.7% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 725,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $228,919,000 after purchasing an additional 224,000 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 622,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $196,469,000 after purchasing an additional 19,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 22,348 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $447.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $420.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $309.45 and a 1-year high of $452.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

