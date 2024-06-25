MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Position Increased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. MicroStrategy accounts for 9.5% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services owned 0.08% of MicroStrategy worth $23,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,965,000 after acquiring an additional 103,107 shares during the period. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth $53,864,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $12,367,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 154,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,835.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,017.67.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded up $49.85 on Tuesday, hitting $1,422.00. The company had a trading volume of 154,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,192. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $301.08 and a 52 week high of $1,999.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,426.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,104.05. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of -204.80 and a beta of 3.08.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%.

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 41,996 shares of company stock worth $61,475,247 over the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

