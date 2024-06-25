MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Cut to $1,826.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MicroStrategy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,054.20.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $1,372.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,426.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,104.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.80 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $301.08 and a 52 week high of $1,999.99.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total value of $8,154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,996 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,247. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,901,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 15.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

