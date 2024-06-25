MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00. The stock had previously closed at $1,483.76, but opened at $1,398.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $1,424.91, with a volume of 209,108 shares.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MSTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,054.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MicroStrategy

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total value of $8,154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,996 shares of company stock worth $61,475,247. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.80 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,426.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1,104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.