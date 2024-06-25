MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2024

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTRGet Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00. The stock had previously closed at $1,483.76, but opened at $1,398.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $1,424.91, with a volume of 209,108 shares.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,054.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total value of $8,154,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,996 shares of company stock worth $61,475,247. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.80 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,426.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1,104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTRGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

