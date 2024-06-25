Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Shares Up 14.2%

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.77. 1,057,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,354,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.92.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter. Minim had a negative net margin of 105.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,144.78%.

About Minim

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers intelligent networking products that connects homes and offices in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, mesh systems, and other local area network products.

