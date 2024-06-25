MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

ML has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised MoneyLion from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MoneyLion has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.60.

MoneyLion Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $72.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.17 and a 200 day moving average of $65.97. MoneyLion has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $106.82. The firm has a market cap of $757.44 million, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 2.81.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MoneyLion will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $378,794.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,835,363.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $378,794.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,835,363.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $654,530.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,744. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ML. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth $1,407,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at $3,742,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at $3,110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at $1,251,000. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

