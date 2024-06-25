Mothercare (LON:MTC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.37

Shares of Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.37 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 4.65 ($0.06). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06), with a volume of 5,203 shares.

Mothercare Trading Up 7.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The company has a market capitalization of £28.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.37.

About Mothercare

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

