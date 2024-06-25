Mytilineos S.A. (MYTHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Mytilineos S.A. (OTCMKTS:MYTHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.4807 per share on Wednesday, July 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Mytilineos Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MYTHY opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. Mytilineos has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $42.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03.
Mytilineos Company Profile
