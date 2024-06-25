Nano Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Nano has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $121.35 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,177.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.60 or 0.00620488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00115478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00038203 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.50 or 0.00262357 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00048001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00072963 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

