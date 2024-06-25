NBC Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,302 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,453,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,734,000 after buying an additional 60,418 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $232,846,000 after purchasing an additional 284,965 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $128,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,886,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $445,808.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $445,808.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,879 shares of company stock worth $660,927. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

