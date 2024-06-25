NBC Securities Inc. Sells 582 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of CCEP stock opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average of $69.65.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.