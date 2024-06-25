NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Achieves $5.99 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $5.48 or 0.00008949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $5.99 billion and $409.73 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00041276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013405 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011344 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000123 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,197,357,823 coins and its circulating supply is 1,091,661,959 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,197,264,955 with 1,091,586,412 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.60404968 USD and is up 8.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 423 active market(s) with $608,826,158.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.