Needham & Company LLC Raises Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $275.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.53.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 34.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $222.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.17 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $231.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.99 and a 200 day moving average of $162.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $238,000. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 371.9% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 27,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $3,084,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,666.3% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

