Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $663.50. The stock had a trading volume of 343,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,640. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $689.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $285.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $622.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $579.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

