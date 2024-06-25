New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 129.86 ($1.65), with a volume of 52076 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.46).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a GBX 24 ($0.30) dividend. This is an increase from New Star Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 20.34%. New Star Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

New Star Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 115.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 116.02. The stock has a market cap of £91.97 million, a PE ratio of 2,590.00 and a beta of 0.30.

New Star Investment Trust Company Profile

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

Featured Articles

